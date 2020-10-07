This video of Kunal Kemmu driving a dune buggy is awesome

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5


Kunal Kemmu is a bike lover and we all know that. But, the actor also seems to have a fondness for cars. Kunal who is a hands-on father likes to take some time off from his busy schedule to indulge in his passion for cars too. The actor took to Instagram today to share a video of himself driving a dune buggy.


In the video, Kunal can be seen driving through a rough patch with ease and it is clear that he enjoys these adventurous rides.

It’s always great to watch actors unwind in their own different ways.

Kunal Kemmu

