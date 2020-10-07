The Queen returns to Windsor while Prince Philip remains at Sandringham

The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after her stay at Sandringham, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The monarch arrived at the royal residence on Tuesday, but the Duke of Edinburgh has remained in Norfolk.

The couple have spent almost a month together at Sandringham after cutting short their summer holiday in Balmoral.

Now the Queen, 94, has returned to Windsor, dubbed ‘HMS Bubble’.

Today the royal standard was seen flying above Windsor Castle after the Queen’s return

Prince Philip, 99, has spent much of his retirement so far at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

But he joined the Queen at Windsor for lockdown from March onwards before they headed to Balmoral in Aberdeenshire for their summer break and then moved Sandringham for a few weeks.

The Queen has been forced to cancel all major events at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle for the rest of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Receptions and events like investitures will be cancelled, palace officials confirmed today, despite attempts to find a compromise.

Buckingham Palace said on its website: ‘In line with current Government guidelines, and as a sensible precaution in the current circumstances, there will be no large-scale events held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for the rest of the year.

‘A variety of possibilities were examined to see if it was possible for investitures to safely take place in line with the guidelines.

‘Sadly, due to the large numbers of guests and recipients attending, it was not possible to find a way of safely delivering these events in the current circumstances. Recipients will be contacted directly.

‘The Queen’s intention remains to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace during an autumn programme of audiences and engagements, in line with all relevant guidance and advice.’