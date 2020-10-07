The Plexiglass At The Vice President Debate Is A Joke

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Updated 21 minutes ago. Posted 21 minutes ago

“The plexiglass at McDonald’s is more substantive.”

As you may possibly know by now, the White House is having a bit* of an internal coronavirus problem.


Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Vice President Pence has since tested negative and is supposed to debate Senator Kamala Harris tonight in Salt Lake City.


Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

At first, Pence’s team was against any sort of plexiglass divider, but the two sides have come to an agreement.


Eric Baradat / Getty Images

Politico reported that there are going to be pieces of plexiglass dividing Pence, Harris, and the moderator.


Robyn Beck / Getty Images

They’re also going to be sitting 13 feet away from each as opposed to the originally planned seven feet.

And now we know what that looks like:

Good morning from inside the site of tonight’s Pence-Harris vice presidential debate.

Yup…


Eric Baradat / Getty Images

That’s it.


Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

That’s all.


Eric Baradat / Getty Images

And people on Twitter are saying how questionable it all seems.


Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

“Wow that plexiglass looks like it’ll totally work.”

“Salad bars at chain restaurants have more plexiglass protection.”

“The plexiglass at McDonalds is more substantive.”

This person said they wouldn’t even eat a meal outdoors in these conditions.

@GeoffRBennett This setup would barely make me comfortable to eat a meal out in the open air, let alone engage in a 90-minute full-throated debate indoors with someone known to have been exposed to the virus.

@GeoffRBennett This setup would barely make me comfortable to eat a meal out in the open air, let alone engage in a 90-minute full-throated debate indoors with someone known to have been exposed to the virus.

This person called it a “set decoration.”

I wouldn't call that Plexiglass thing a "barrier. It looks more like set decoration. #CancelTheDebate https://t.co/917hHAzYB0

I wouldn’t call that Plexiglass thing a “barrier.

It looks more like set decoration.

#CancelTheDebate https://t.co/917hHAzYB0

And this person compared it to poison ivy.

Basically, the overwhelming sentiment is: Is this a joke?

Uhhhhhhh, is this a joke???? Do they really think this laughable plexiglass set up is enough?? Can someone please inquire about their ventilation and filtration set up in this hall???? https://t.co/Zq187y2zdF

Uhhhhhhh, is this a joke???? Do they really think this laughable plexiglass set up is enough??

Can someone please inquire about their ventilation and filtration set up in this hall???? https://t.co/Zq187y2zdF

And ultimately, “Why not just do this on Zoom?”

Very questionable set-up. That plexiglass looks useless, and it doesn't look like sufficient distance between candidates. Why not just do this on Zoom? https://t.co/3AHgUoVnnT

Very questionable set-up. That plexiglass looks useless, and it doesn’t look like sufficient distance between candidates. Why not just do this on Zoom? https://t.co/3AHgUoVnnT

Either way, I guess this is our new reality. We can only wait and see what happens.

the plexiglass thing is so fucking weird ... it’s like in star trek when they pretend the ships can’t just go around each other

the plexiglass thing is so fucking weird … it’s like in star trek when they pretend the ships can’t just go around each other

The debate airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR