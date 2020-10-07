The Plexiglass At The Vice President Debate Is A Joke

“The plexiglass at McDonald’s is more substantive.”
As you may possibly know by now, the White House is having a bit* of an internal coronavirus problem.
Vice President Pence has since tested negative and is supposed to debate Senator Kamala Harris tonight in Salt Lake City.
At first, Pence’s team was against any sort of plexiglass divider, but the two sides have come to an agreement.
Politico reported that there are going to be pieces of plexiglass dividing Pence, Harris, and the moderator.
And now we know what that looks like:
Yup…
That’s it.
That’s all.
And people on Twitter are saying how questionable it all seems.
“Wow that plexiglass looks like it’ll totally work.”
“Salad bars at chain restaurants have more plexiglass protection.”
“The plexiglass at McDonalds is more substantive.”
This person said they wouldn’t even eat a meal outdoors in these conditions.
This person called it a “set decoration.”
And this person compared it to poison ivy.
Basically, the overwhelming sentiment is: Is this a joke?
And ultimately, “Why not just do this on Zoom?”
Either way, I guess this is our new reality. We can only wait and see what happens.
The debate airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!