The ‘No. 1 overall NHL draft picks’ quiz

The NHL offseason is in full swing, despite the fact that the Tampa Bay Lightning took home the Stanley Cup just over a week ago. The draft was held last night and the New York Rangers selected 18-year-old winger Alexis Lafreniere with the first overall pick. It’s the second year in a row in which the Rangers had a pick in the top two spots, and given that they were already close to making the postseason this year, it would seem that their rebuild is nearly complete. Don’t be surprised if they’re vying for the Cup themselves in the not-too-distant future.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. When New York selected Lafreniere first, he became the 58th NHL player to be drafted No. 1 overall. With that in mind, how many of the 58 can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!