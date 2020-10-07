The Mother Of Chris Sails Second Baby Details Their Co-Parenting Relationship, How They Met & More! (Exclusive Details)

Roommates, it may have been a surprise to some after Chris Sails revealed last week that he was the father of a second baby boy named Artist. We caught up with the mother of Chris’ youngest son, Erica, and she spilled some tea on their relationship.

According to Erica, she and Chris met on Instagram after he slid into her DMs. Turns out at the time, they lived about 15 mins away from each other. A little over a month later, Erica got pregnant. Apparently that’s when things went left. When she explained to Chris she was pregnant she was reportedly met with mixed reviews.

During her pregnancy she details he had her number blocked and she couldn’t get in contact with him, BUT she does say since giving birth their co-parenting relationship has gotten so much better. She says he’s a wonderful father and is very hands on with Artists. Chris was also in the delivery room with her. She also gives credit to Chris’ mom who named their son.

Erica is adamant that they aren’t in a relationship and are friends more than anything else. She said: “We’re. Not in a relationship but we’ve realized that we’re family and that we need to do what’s best for all of the children.” Though Chris has posted his youngest son on social media, people had questions about Erica. In her Instagram profile she lists model and entertainer as job credit in her bio, along with an Onlyfans link.

