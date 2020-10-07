The best NFL rookies through four weeks

This NFL offseason brought a particularly difficult environment for rookies, who could not begin onsite work until training camp. But teams are starting to see some investments pay off, and several first-year players will be key figures for contending teams. Here are the league’s best rookies at the quarter pole.
JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Picking 11th overall, the Jets nabbed the third of this year’s high-end tackle prospects. Thus far, the largest of those men — at 6-foot-7, 364 pounds — has not disappointed. Although Bradley Chubb dominated against the Jets last week, Becton won the battle with Denver’s top edge rusher in his injury-limited 17 snaps. Becton is battling a shoulder injury but has proven to be a bright spot for a woeful team. The Jets may have found their sought-after D’Brickashaw Ferguson replacement.
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Despite not being a Week 1 starter (or even playing in Indianapolis’ opener), Blackmon already has five passes defensed and an interception. A third-round pick out of Utah, Blackmon has surmounted the ACL tear he suffered in December 2019. The new Colts safety stepped into the lineup for Malik Hooker in Week 2 and deflected a deep Kirk Cousins pass to force an interception. Last week, Blackmon picked off a Nick Foles pass in the red zone to stall a fourth-quarter Bears drive. The ex-Ute has aided the Colts’ rapid defensive ascent, one that has them ranked first in points and yards allowed.
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
The first player picked in Carolina’s historically defense-heavy draft, Brown has proven productive in his first month. The Auburn-developed defensive tackle registered three tackles for loss in the Panthers’ Week 3 upset win over the Chargers, and his five TFLs this season lead all rookies and are tied for second in the NFL. Chosen seventh overall, Brown will be counted on as one of the pillars of this Panthers rebuild.
Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC
BetOnline.ag’s heavy favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year acclaim one month in, Burrow has generated excitement for a team devoid of flash for some time. The No. 1 overall pick has established early rapports with Tyler Boyd and fellow rookie Tee Higgins, has three straight 300-yard passing performances and boasts a 6-1 TD-INT ratio in those games. Perhaps most impressive: the reigning Heisman Trophy winner has accomplished this despite taking constant hits behind the Bengals’ bottom-tier offensive line.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Edwards-Helaire received the keys to the Chiefs’ backfield to start this season and has added a dimension to the defending Super Bowl champions’ already terrifying offense. The 5-foot-7 back is more dangerous than Damien Williams was in this backfield — as evidenced by the rookie’s 138-yard rushing debut and his 70-yard receiving night in Kansas City’s statement win in Baltimore. The player Andy Reid called a rich man’s Brian Westbrook should be in position to challenge Burrow for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, given the attention defenses must devote to the Chiefs’ aerial weapons.
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Washington came into the season with Terry McLaurin and little else at its skill positions, giving Dwayne Haskins a potentially untenable mission. But in Week 4, Gibson displayed the chops to help his quarterback. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner did well to design quick-hitting plays to Gibson in the passing game, and the third-round gadget player turned those into four catches for 82 yards. The multifaceted back has added 186 and three TDs on the ground. The Memphis alum boasts a weird profile, having received just 77 touches with the Tigers. He should be fresh for a Washington team badly in need of a non-McLaurin weapon.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Chargers may already have a franchise quarterback to replace Philip Rivers. Tyrod Taylor’s unfortunate pregame chest injury opened the door for a more talented passer to likely replace him for the second time in three seasons (after Baker Mayfield did the same in Cleveland). Herbert has gone from raw talent to surefire Bolts starter, having thrown for 931 yards in three games — with a 72% completion rate. The Oregon alum showcased his arm strength and surprising accuracy with a three-touchdown day in a duel with Tom Brady, testing the Bucs’ improved defense. The Bolts’ rookie QB appears ahead of the curve.
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Despite a quiet first two games, Jefferson leads all rookies in receiving yards with 348 and is averaging 21.2 per catch. Picked 22nd overall, the ex-LSU slot demon was the fifth wideout chosen in this year’s loaded class. He ripped off back-to-back 100-yard games in Weeks 3-4 and won his matchup with former Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler in the process. Jefferson has been asked to step into Stefon Diggs’ role in Minnesota, and the Vikings are making good use of their new investment.
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC
As for the top play among the rookie wideouts at the quarter pole: Jeudy “Mossing” veteran cornerback Pierre Desir to score his first touchdown may lead the pack. LeBron would likely vote for it . An elite route runner, Jeudy has shown those chops early — albeit while encountering drop issues — and will have plenty of chances to impress for a Broncos team that lost No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton for the season. Capable of winning in the slot and on the outside, the ex-Alabama standout will be a player to monitor during the Broncos’ injury-plagued season.
Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC
The Bears made Prince Amukamara a cap casualty and lost ex-Steelers first-rounder-turned-free agent flier Artie Burns for the season. Johnson has been crucial to Chicago’s 3-1 start, stepping in opposite Kyle Fuller as a starting cornerback. A teammate of Julian Blackmon’s at Utah, Johnson has played 98% of the Bears’ defensive snaps and has notched seven passes defensed — second in the NFL. The second-round pick will be targeted, playing opposite a veteran, but has thus far allowed just a 41% completion rate on passes thrown his way.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers gambled they could replace DeForest Buckner effectively with Kinlaw, whom they acquired after trading Buckner to the Colts. With Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas and Dee Ford on IR, San Francisco’s hopes for post-Buckner D-line sustainability have taken a hit. But their replacement has impressed. Kinlaw has proven to be disruptive, having moved into the 49ers’ starting lineup in Week 3, without noticeable stats yet. That is not uncommon for interior D-linemen, and with essential personnel out, the South Carolina product will have plenty of chances to show he was worth the 14th overall pick.
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
A YAC monster at Oklahoma, Lamb has certainly been pivotal to Dak Prescott’s record-setting start. Lamb has immediately established himself as a key target, outproducing 2019 1,100-yard receiver Michael Gallup in Dallas’ offense so far. Lamb’s 21 receptions lead all rookies, and his 2020 production floor — especially in the Cowboys’ high-octane attack — is higher than the two receivers taken ahead of him ( Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy).
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Chargers traded back into Round 1 to draft Murray, and he has been a full-time contributor from the jump. Although he and Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen each have a rookie-most 33 tackles, Pro Football Focus has thus far viewed Murray as the superior player. The Oklahoma product has recorded two 10-tackle games thus far. Playing 90% of the Bolts’ defensive snaps through four games, Murray is the team’s centerpiece at linebacker.
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Perhaps the most unlikely name on this list, Onwenu has proven a quick study for a Patriots team that is witnessing offensive line instability for a second straight season. Despite a historically disadvantageous spot for rookie O-linemen — the pandemic-altered offseason ahead of an already scaled-back training camp setup — Onwenu is a Patriots starter and has seen time at right tackle and both guard spots. The sixth-round pick rates as PFF’s No. 2 overall guard. A Pats team that is down its center and right tackle may have a gem protecting Cam Newton and Co.
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The No. 28 overall pick, Queen has been all over the field for a Ravens team loaded with veterans on defense. The first-round pick already has 33 tackles (four for loss, including this goal-line stonewalling of Peyton Barber), a sack, two QB hits and a forced fumble. The Ravens needed a cornerstone here after C.J. Mosley and Patrick Onwuasor joined the Jets in consecutive offseasons. While on the light side at 229 pounds, Queen will be one of this year’s most important rookies — as a three-down linebacker for a Super Bowl contender.
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
The fantasy GMs who clicked “add James Robinson” links are rejoicing entering Week 5. Robinson has filled in marvelously for Leonard Fournette, whom the Jaguars cut to go with a mostly unknown Division I-FCS prospect. The undrafted free agent has outshone the former top-five pick as a receiver, gaining 161 yards through the air, and has shown noticeable explosiveness on the ground. Robinson’s 433 scrimmage yards are fourth in the NFL — ahead of Ezekiel Elliott, Joe Mixon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Attached to a league-minimum deal for at least two seasons, Robinson could bring the rebuilding Jags incredible value.
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Doling out big contracts at other positions, the Chiefs have not spent at cornerback in years. Kansas City traded Marcus Peters in 2018 and allowed Kendall Fuller to return to Washington in free agency this year. The Chiefs were also down Bashaud Breeland for four games due to a suspension, and No. 1 corner Charvarius Ward broke his hand in Week 1. A fourth-rounder, Sneed filled in capably. Prior to breaking his collarbone in Week 3, Sneed intercepted two passes and was a full-time player for the defending Super Bowl champions. He should be a factor down the stretch in the Chiefs’ repeat bid.
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Possessing a tantalizing combination of 4.39-second 40 speed and absurd college production (6,174 rushing yards in three Wisconsin seasons), Taylor is in a dream spot. The Colts possess perhaps the NFL’s premier offensive line, and although the second-round pick is being worked in gradually, he has become the team’s offensive centerpiece. While Robinson has outplayed him so far, with Taylor averaging 3.8 yards per carry, Taylor has rushed for two TDs and is playing for a team focused on beating teams with defense and its run game. He is essential to the Colts’ success blueprint.
Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports
While the Freddie Kitchens season’s dysfunction no doubt set Baker Mayfield’s development back, the Browns’ disastrous tackle situation played a role. Cleveland, however, has completely revamped its O-line this season. Wills represents the biggest change. Switching from Alabama right tackle to the Browns’ left tackle, Wills been a massive upgrade on Greg Robinson. The Browns lead the league in Football Outsiders’ adjusted line yards run-blocking metric and just tagged the Cowboys for 307 rushing yards — the most they have ever given up — despite Nick Chubb’s first-half injury.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
An instant contributor for an improved Buccaneers defense, Winfield has played all but one of his team’s defensive snaps this season. The second-round pick and second-generation NFLer has already notched two sacks and forced a fumble. While the Minnesota product with a seven-INT season on his Golden Gophers resume has yet to intercept an NFL pass, Winfield has done just about everything else for a Bucs secondary that has gone from liability to imposing unit. Tampa Bay ranks second in defensive DVOA.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Asked to be a Day 1 starter ahead of perhaps the most scrutinized team in Buccaneers history, Wirfs has delivered. The former standout wrestler who stunned Scouting Combine observers with a 4.85-second 40-yard dash has played like one of the NFL’s top right tackles. Wirfs has logged the second-most snaps of any rookie (250), arguably won his matchup against Joey Bosa in the Bucs’ Week 4 win and has yet to give up a sack. Tom Brady’s pocket presence helps his O-linemen, but so far Wirfs looks like a player who will thrive protecting Brady’s successor down the road as well.
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Young has barely played two games. He is still a no-brainer pick here and should still be considered the frontrunner to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Ohio State-honed phenom has already accumulated a rookie-high 2.5 sacks, and his forced fumble in Week 1 set the tone for Washington’s eight-sack opener. Washington did well to lose in Week 16 to the edge rusher-desperate Giants last season, securing the rights to a generational talent in the wake of the meaningless defeat.
Sam Robinson is a Kansas City, Mo.-based writer who mostly writes about the NFL. He has covered sports for nearly 10 years. Boxing, the Royals and Pandora stations featuring female rock protagonists are some of his go-tos. Occasionally interesting tweets @SRobinson25.