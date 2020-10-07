The best NFL rookies through four weeks

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington came into the season with Terry McLaurin and little else at its skill positions, giving Dwayne Haskins a potentially untenable mission. But in Week 4, Gibson displayed the chops to help his quarterback. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner did well to design quick-hitting plays to Gibson in the passing game, and the third-round gadget player turned those into four catches for 82 yards. The multifaceted back has added 186 and three TDs on the ground. The Memphis alum boasts a weird profile, having received just 77 touches with the Tigers. He should be fresh for a Washington team badly in need of a non-McLaurin weapon.