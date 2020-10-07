Terry Francona spent time in ICU during absences

On Tuesday, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told media members that Francona intends on managing the club at the start of the 2021 campaign after he missed nearly 75 percent of the 60-game regular season and Cleveland’s two playoff contests because of his health.

Gastrointestinal problems that have reportedly bothered Francona for over a year cost him time in August. Following a brief return to the dugout, he ultimately left the club for the remainder of the season because of issues related to blood clots.

It’s widely been reported none of Francona’s health difficulties are related to COVID-19.

First-base coach and managerial candidate Sandy Alomar Jr. served as interim manager during Francona’s absences and guided Cleveland to a 35-25 mark ahead of back-to-back wild-card losses to the Bronx Bombers at Progressive Field.

There’s no word if Alomar or anyone else has spoken with the Indians about a potential job opening.