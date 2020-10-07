Terry Francona spent time in ICU during absences

It seems Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona was even worse than feared amid absences related to health issues throughout the pandemic-shortened 2020 MLB season.
The 61-year-old, who is resting at his Arizona home following Cleveland’s two-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees in the postseason wild-card round, addressed the media remotely on Wednesday.
The winner of the 2013 and 2016 American League Manager of the Year Award admitted that he considered calling it a career.
On Tuesday, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told media members that Francona intends on managing the club at the start of the 2021 campaign after he missed nearly 75 percent of the 60-game regular season and Cleveland’s two playoff contests because of his health.
Gastrointestinal problems that have reportedly bothered Francona for over a year cost him time in August. Following a brief return to the dugout, he ultimately left the club for the remainder of the season because of issues related to blood clots.
It’s widely been reported none of Francona’s health difficulties are related to COVID-19.
First-base coach and managerial candidate Sandy Alomar Jr. served as interim manager during Francona’s absences and guided Cleveland to a 35-25 mark ahead of back-to-back wild-card losses to the Bronx Bombers at Progressive Field.
There’s no word if Alomar or anyone else has spoken with the Indians about a potential job opening.