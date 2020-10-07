Tenley Molzahn Shuts Down Mom-Shamers Criticizing Her for Taking Baby Daughter to Beach

Instagram

The ‘Bachelor’ alum assures the critics that she and her husband Taylor Leopold ‘will do anything we can’ to keep their newborn daughter Rell Jaymes ‘away from harm.’

–

Tenley Molzahn is not letting any hater shame her for her maternal approach. One day after being bombarded with negative comments for her decision to bring her baby daughter Rell Jaymes to a beach, “The Bachelor” alum shut down mom-shamers with a lengthy social media post.

On Saturday, October 3, the 36-year-old turned to Instagram to share a snap of her cradling her baby and addressed the criticism directed at her. “Mom shaming… my goodness, I knew it was a thing, and I was prepared to be presented with it- but it’s NASTY & the shamers are brutal. I can actually hear the judgements right now with this photo, cause you can’t see my baby’s nose & mouth,” she began.

Tenley went on to assure that she and her husband Taylor Leopold “will do anything we can” to keep their baby girl “away from harm.” She pointed out that their newborn was only “in the sun for 3 seconds for a photo.” On the reason why she decided to share the photo, she explained, “We’re in this for the long haul, & there’s nothing greater than getting to share our little love with all of you.”

“I’m saying something now. But I don’t ever want to have to defend myself on people’s assumptions, they are assumptions,” the reality star continued. “And I don’t want the negativity or the shaming to steal our joy. And really, shame on those who shame others. That’s as negative as I ever want to get on here!”

<br />

“But after watching my friends that are moms receive the shame (it always made me feel sad & angry for them), and now that I’m in this season, I wanted to say something,” the TV personality concluded her message. “Thank you to those that are always loving & supportive! I’m loving getting to share this beautiful season with you!”

<br />

Tenley’s clapback came shortly after her Friday, October 2 post on Instagram drew backlash. The post itself captured her cradling her baby while posing with her husband on a beach. “Though we might not be hanging at the beach this weekend (it’s gonna be a hot one), we took sweet baby girl to the beach for her first time the other morning for some fresh air & to watch Daddy surf!!!” she captioned the post.