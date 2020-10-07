‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at Haters Accusing Her of Seeking ‘Attention’

Instagram

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to getting hate comments on social media. The MTV star treated her Instagram followers to a slew of a racy picture from her new photo shoot featuring her flaunting her post-baby body.

The Tuesday, October 6 photo saw the reality TV star wearing nothing but a knited cardigan. “sweater weather make up x @flawlyssartistry & photo x @hannah.rachael.photography,” so the 28-year-ol captioned the picture.

While some fans were gushing over her look, one particular user wasn’t really impressed. “Attention much??” so the user asked. Kail apparently caught wind of the comment as she clapped back, “isn’t that what IG is for?!”

Meanwhile, other fans showed support for the Pothead Haircare founder. “Well if I looked as good as you after four babies, I’d be doing the same thing, you’re one hot mama,” one wrote. “Y’all really hate a woman who’s confident in her body, huh? Kail, these pictures are gorgeous!”

Earlier this month, she was also involved in an online back-and-forth with a critic, who slammed her for deleting people’s comments. “Truth hurt don’t [sic] it,” the Instagram user wrote on October 3. “I hate these celebrities [who] delete comments, they just want the ones where they say she’s cute when she’s not and [delete] the ones [who] call her out. Some bulls**t.”

However, Kail claimed she “never” saw the remarks until recently. Coyly responding to the haters, she wrote back, “Don’t flatter yourself.”

Kailyn gave birth to her baby No. 4 on July 30. Her newborn baby son, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez, arrived at home at 2:47 P.M., weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. with 22.5 inches long. “No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” Kailyn detailed at the time. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”