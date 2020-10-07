Taylor Lewan hasn’t ‘heard one good thing about’ Bill O’Brien

After starting the 2020 season 0-4, the Houston Texans decided to part ways with head coach Bill O’Brien on Monday.

While Texans players haven’t commented on O’Brien’s departure in a bad way, Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan provided some input on the situation in a reply to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano on Monday.

“Happy for the Houston Texan players,” Lewan wrote, according to Yahoo Sports. “Haven’t heard one good thing about him.”

O’Brien made some highly questionable decisions during his time in Houston. Trading star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for David Johnson was only one of them.

Houston announced that Romeo Crennel will serve as the team’s interim coach, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see how he does in his first game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.

If the Texans drop to 0-5, things could get messier than they already are.