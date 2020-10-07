Taapsee Pannu Doesn’t Skip her Workout even During a Holiday

If you’ve been checking Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram stories, you’d know that the actress is having a good time with her family in Maldives. However, despite being in a vacation mode, the actress makes sure that she doesn’t skip her fitness regime.

The actress took to her Instagram story to share a click of herself running on the treadmill in the gym with an amazing view in the background. While most people skip their exercise regime while on a holiday, clearly that’s not the case with Taapsee. The actress is super committed to her fitness and we love her energy.

Taapsee Pannu has two films in the pipeline. She plays the renowned Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in her biopic titled, Shabaash Mithu and in the other film she plays the fastest runner called Rashmi Rocket. With such powerful roles in her kitty, naturally, the actress wants to be in top physical form.