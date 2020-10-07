Stormy Daniels Responds to Melania Trump’s ‘Porn Hooker’ Remarks

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has clapped back after the first lady, Melania Trump, called her a “porn hooker” in a leaked audio clip.

“Hahaha! Although I wasn’t paid for sex and therefore technically not a “hooker” I’ll take being that over what you are any day. You sold your pussy AND your soul…and I’m legal. Keep talking about me. I like your new tits btw. Post (more) nudes? #bebest lol” Stormy tweeted.

Stormy was responding to the following remarks made by Melania:

“If you Google, go Google and read it Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, as she will be in one of the issues, September or October,” Melania says in the tape.

“What do you mean, she shot the ‘porn hooker?'” her close friend and advisor Stephanie Wolkoff asks.

“Stormy,” Melania says.

We can understand Melania not being too happy with the woman who allegedly had an affair with he husband.