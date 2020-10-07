Stormy Daniels Responds to Melania Trump’s ‘Porn Hooker’ Remarks

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has clapped back after the first lady, Melania Trump, called her a “porn hooker” in a leaked audio clip.

“Hahaha! Although I wasn’t paid for sex and therefore technically not a “hooker” I’ll take being that over what you are any day. You sold your pussy AND your soul…and I’m legal. Keep talking about me. I like your new tits btw. Post (more) nudes? #bebest lol” Stormy tweeted.

