Stormy Daniels Accuses Melania Trump of Prostitution After Calling Her ‘Porn Hooker’ in Secret Tape

The adult film star, who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, claps back after the First Lady dissed her in a secret recording released by Melania’s former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Stormy Daniels has thrown a not-so-subtle jab at Melania Trump after the latter called her out in a secret tape. Responding to the “porn hooker” label that the First Lady put on her, the adult film star accused the former German model of being the one who trades sex for money and power.

“Hahaha! Although I wasn’t paid for sex and therefore technically not a ‘hooker’ I’ll take being that over what you are any day,” Stormy tweeted on Tuesday, October 6. “You sold your p***y AND your soul…and I’m legal. Keep talking about me. I like your new tits btw. Post (more) nudes? #bebest lol,” she added, referencing to Melania’s infamous nude photos from her modeling past.

Stormy Daniels clapped back at Melania Trump.

Stormy didn’t name anyone in her tweet, but it’s clear that it was a response to Melania’s diss toward her. In a secret recording taken and released by Melania’s former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the First Lady complained about a Vogue photoshoot in 2018 featuring Stormy.

“If you Google, go Google and read it Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, as she will be in one of the issues, September or October,” Melania reportedly said in the tape, which was played during an episode of “Mea Culpa” podcast. “What do you mean, she shot the ‘porn hooker?’ ” Stephanie asked, to which Melania replied, “Stormy.”

“Shut the f**k up,” Stephanie responded. “For what?” Melania replied, “It was yesterday it came up. For Vogue. It will be in Vogue. Annie Leibovitz shot her.”

In 2018, it was revealed that shortly before the 2016 election, Donald Trump paid her more than $100,000 for signing a non-disclosure agreement to silence her on their alleged affair in 2006. Stormy, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, detailed her relationship with the president in an interview with Vogue in August 2018.

The president’s spokespersons initially denied the affair and accused Stormy of lying, but his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen later stated, “In a private transaction in 2016, I used my own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford.”