Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

The NFL was heavily criticized for allowing the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs to play on Monday night after Cam Newton and Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for the coronavirus with their respective teams. The league now will experience even more backlash as another member of the Patriots organization has tested positive for the virus.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19. He was the only positive test out of New England on Wednesday.