Stassi Schroeder Shares Video From Secret Backyard Nuptials to Beau Clark

The former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star quietly tied the knot with her fiance in September after canceling their ‘Italian dream wedding’ originally planned this October.

Not even COVID-19 can stop Stassi Schroeder from her plans to be a married woman this year. The “Vanderpump Rules” alum quietly tied the knot with her fiance Beau Clark last September, after having to postpone their plans to get married in Italy this month due to the global pandemic.

The pregnant star shared the good news on Wednesday, October 7, which would have been their actual wedding day had it not been canceled because of the coronavirus crisis. She took to Instagram to share a video from their intimate backyard nuptials.

In the video, the pair were basking in marital bliss after they were pronounced husband and wife. They kissed before Beau bent down to cradle Stassi’s growing baby bump. She dressed in a simple white outfit, while the groom opted for a casual look in a polka-dot shirt with rolled-up sleeves.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. Married sept 2020,” the author captioned the video. “I am so proud to be your wife,” she gushed. Not shedding their dream to hold a lavish wedding in Italy, she revealed her hope, “Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021.”

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright were reportedly in attendance at the backyard wedding.

On the same day, Beau revealed his possible wedding ring in a new picture with his wife. In the image, he held Stassi’s hand to show her diamond engagement ring, revealing a black wedding band on his own ring finger in the process.

“Took her back to where it started. Thank you Sweets for loving me!” he wrote in the caption, while tagging Hollywood Forever Cemetery as the location where the photo was taken.

The secret nuptials solidify 2020 as a roller coaster year for Stassi. The former reality TV star, who got engaged to Beau in 2019, revealed in May that their Italian wedding was on hold amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In June, she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” after her past racially insensitive comments and actions resurfaced. “I’ve never felt like I was racist, I don’t have hate in my heart,” she defended herself on “The Tamron Hall Show” in September. “But I’ve recognized that I wasn’t anti-racist. I wasn’t. That’s something that I’ve been learning throughout all of this.”

Shortly after her firing, Stassi confirmed her pregnancy. She later revealed that she’s expecting a baby boy.