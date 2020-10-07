Springer, Astros push A’s to brink By

4/4 © . MLB: ALDS-Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics



George Springer hit two home runs and the Houston Astros crushed their way to within one victory of their fourth consecutive American League Championship Series, beating the Oakland Athletics 5-2 at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

Martin Maldonado also hit a home run as the Astros went deep three times, one day after also hitting three homers in Game 1 of the series. Houston will look to sweep the best-of-three series on Wednesday.

Astros starter Framber Valdez (2-0) gave up two runs on five hits over seven innings. He walked one and struck out four. Khris Davis and Chad Pinder hit home runs for the A’s, who now need to win three consecutive games in order to advance to the ALCS.

A’s starter Sean Manaea (0-1) gave up four runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

Braves 9, Marlins 5

Travis d’Arnaud broke a seventh-inning tie with a home run as Atlanta erupted for six runs in the frame en route to a victory over Miami in Game 1 of their National League Division Series in Houston.

Dansby Swanson also hit a homer in the inning. Ronald Acuna Jr. led off the first with a home run, and Marcell Ozuna drove in two runs with a single and a double for the second-seeded Braves, who won for the third straight time in the postseason after having swept the Cincinnati Reds in the best-of-three first round.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (1-1), who beat the Chicago Cubs in the Marlins’ first-round sweep last week, was charged with five runs on eight hits in six-plus innings. Miguel Rojas homered for Miami, which also got three hits from Brian Anderson.

Rays 7, Yankees 5

Randy Arozarena homered for the second consecutive night, and three teammates also went deep as Tampa Bay defeated New York at San Diego to even their American League Division Series at one game apiece.

Mike Zunino and Manuel Margot slugged two run-shots while Austin Meadows joined Arozarena in hitting a solo homer as Tampa Bay tied the franchise postseason record of four homers. Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow (1-0) struck out a franchise postseason-record 10 in five-plus innings. He gave up four runs — all on Giancarlo Stanton homers — and three hits while walking three.

Stanton had two homers and four RBIs for New York, including a booming three-run shot that cleared the second-deck seating area in left-center field at Petco Park. Stanton has homered in four straight games this postseason.

Dodgers 5, Padres 1

Hitless through five innings, Los Angeles put together a four-run rally in the sixth in a come-from-behind victory against San Diego in the opening game of their National League Division Series at Arlington, Texas.

In the first-ever playoff game between the NL West rivals, the first Los Angeles hit came when Mookie Betts delivered a one-out double against Garrett Richards (0-1) in the sixth. The Dodgers ended up with four hits and two walks in the rally, which also featured a run-scoring wild pitch.

Padres starter Mike Clevinger, a surprise addition to the NLDS roster after he came away with an elbow impingement in his final start of the regular season, started Game 1 but lasted just one-plus inning and 24 pitches, leaving with a tight right arm. He walked three and struck out one but didn’t yield a run.

