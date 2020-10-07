Spotify has released a Canadian Thanksgiving playlist

Spotify has released a Thanksgiving playlist, something I wouldn’t expect.

Some of the songs available on the ‘Give Thanks’ playlist include Otis] Redding’s ‘I want to Thank You’ and Bonnie] Raitt’s ‘Thank you’] (Remastered).

The music streaming company made the playlist as it was inspired by 170 ‘apple picking’ playlists made over the past 60 days. These playlists had songs like Taylor] Swift’s ‘cardigan],’ Ed] Sheeran’s ‘Autumn Leaves’ and The] Neighbourhood’s ‘Sweater Weather.’

You can check out the new playlist, here.