Slack’s remote-work research yielded interesting results

The COVID lockdown may be the biggest social science experiment in history. That’s why the folks at Slack have created Future Forum—to learn its lessons. Brian Elliott, the Slack executive running the Forum, will reveal early research findings at the Slack Frontiers Executive Forum later today.

The survey covers 4,700 “knowledge workers” in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan and Australia. Respondents rated five key elements of remote work—productivity, work-life balance, managing work-related stress and anxiety, sense of belonging, and satisfaction with working experience—on a five-point scale, ranging from “much better” to “much worse.” CEO Daily got an early look at the output, and found some interesting results:

As previously reported, knowledge workers are generally more satisfied with work from home than work at the office (+9.2).

The biggest increases in satisfaction are in work-life balance (+25.7), satisfaction with working arrangement (+20.1), managing work-related stress and anxiety (+17.3) and productivity (+10.7). Sense of belonging, however, was rated worse (-5).

Mothers with children outside the U.S. scored work from home noticeably higher on work-life balance (+20.4) than those in the U.S. (+12), possibly because of differences in access to child care.

Excessive meetings actually undercut sense of belonging. Workers who attend weekly status meetings felt worse about their sense of belonging during the pandemic (-2.7) while those who received status updates “asynchronously through digital channels” (think Slack) felt more belonging. (+5.8)

Surprisingly, historically underrepresented workers valued the remote experience more highly than their white colleagues. And underrepresented groups actually reported an increased sense of belonging with remote work—Black (+8.4), Asian (+7.6), Hispanic (+5.2)—while white workers reported lower sense of belonging,nbsp; (-1.3).

I asked Elliott about the notion that an office provides a better environment for encouraging creativity and innovation. His response:

“Offices with whiteboards and water coolers don’t create innovation—people do. Studies show that loosely structured in-person brainstorming sessions mostly lead to groupthink. Used correctly, digital tools can enable a broader swath of employees with more diverse perspectives to contribute on a level playing field.”

More research to come on that. Other news below. And check out Geoff Colvin’s analysis of why the recession is over—even if it doesn’t feel like it.

