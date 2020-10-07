SK Hynix says it is launching the world's first DDR5 DRAM chips, which support data transfer rate of 4,800-5,600 Mbps while operating at 1.1V vs. 1.2V for DDR4 (Brandon Hill/HotHardware.com News)

Brandon Hill / HotHardware.com News:
SK Hynix says it is launching the world’s first DDR5 DRAM chips, which support data transfer rate of 4,800-5,600 Mbps while operating at 1.1V vs. 1.2V for DDR4 — Back in July, JEDEC finalized the specifications for DDR5 memory, and laid out a number of key performance advantages …
