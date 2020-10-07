Sidechick Admits To SLEEPING w/ Monica’s HUSBAND! (‘He Was MY N**ga Not Hers’)

R&B singer Monica Arnold announced earlier this year that she and her husband, former NBA baller Shannon Brown, were separating.

At h time of the split, had been hearing rumors that Shannon was allegedly CHEATING on the gorgeous R&B singer.

Well now it appears that those rumors are true. A beautiful IG model named Brandy appears to have admitted to breaking up Monica’s marriage.

And she doesn’t seem to have an ounce of regret AT ALL .

