Shruti Haasan kickstarts her day with the perfect breakfast

Since Shruti Haasan spent the lockdown alone in her Mumbai home, she had to take up the cooking duties herself. One thing that we learned in the past few months is that she is a hardcore foodie. The actress is always keen to try out different cuisines but today she decided to stick to an American classic. The actress took to social media and shared a photo of her breakfast – waffles, maple syrup and a healthy portion of fresh cream. Take a look at her post below.

Classics never die, right?

On the work front, Shruti has resumed shoot for her upcoming Telugu film Krack along with Ravi Teja. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni.