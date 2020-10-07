Shruti Haasan agrees nepotism exists and how she still feels like an outsider in the industry



Shruti Haasan is one actress who never minces her words, she says it like it is. The actress spoke to Times Of India today and revealed how she felt like an outsider even though she’s a star kid.

Talking about the insider-outsider debate, the actress frankly agreed that nepotism existed in the industry. She did confess that her being the daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika helped her get opportunities. But she said she still felt like an outsider. She stated, “I feel like an outsider because even after 11 years, I have still not understood the right way to butter up people and the right group to be a part of. I think I am a musician first and then an actor. Nepotism, yes, I don’t deny it, as my surname is Haasan. If it was just Shruti or something else, I wouldn’t have got the initial attention that I got. But my trouble is that I am awkward, I don’t know how to be a part of a group, whom to talk, I don’t know how to be in the good books, while others know the smart way of doing it.”

Shruti further said, “There are a lot of camps, there is groupism too I would say. I don’t know about nepotism because I just got the surname and after that my parents literally did not help me with anything. I did the good and the bad myself but I don’t deny that ‘Haasan’ surname has opened doors for me but groupism exists very much. For someone like me, who is always in the specific mid-set and a part of me being a musician, you learn to be different and celebrate, but this industry doesn’t celebrate music.”

