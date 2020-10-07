Severe weather warnings for several states as La Nina arrives in Australia

Several states are bracing for an intensifying system forecast to dump up to 120 millimetres of rain and cause possible flash flooding as La Nina arrives in Australia.

There are severe weather warnings in place for Victoria, NSW and Tasmania today with sudden bursts of heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour possible off the coast of Victoria.

Forecasters have been monitoring the low-pressure system, which is linked to tropical moisture levels not seen for years.

BOM senior forecaster, Kevin Parkyn, said the weather pattern heralded the start of La Nina.

During a La Nina phase, “the atmospheric conditions are just ripe for that system to intensify over Victoria,” Mr Parkyn said.

“We call that process cyclone genesis. There could be flooding on the north-east ranges, with falls of between 80 and 120mm and heavy bursts of up to 60mm at times,” he said.

Onshore winds along the Queensland coast are causing a few isolated showers.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Thursday October 8, 2020.

Weather photos call out banner ()

Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in the southeast. Clearing shower, warm in the northeast. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the west.

Brisbane will me mostly sunny, with a low of 15C and top of 28C.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the northeast. Showers and the odd storm, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Showers, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Clearing shower, cool-to-mild in the northwest.

Sydney has a late thunderstorm brewing, with a low of 16C and top of 30C.

Canberra has showers today, with temperatures between 12C and 19C.

There’s a strong wind warning today for Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast, and tomorrow for Byron Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

Wind and rain increasing, cold in the southwest. Showers, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Windy with showers, cool-to-cold in the northwest. Showers, cool-to-cold in the northeast.

Melbourne has rain forecast today, with temperatures between 14C and 19C.

There’s a warning to sheep graziers in the Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North Central, North East, South West, Central and West and South Gippsland forecast districts, where cold temperatures, rain, showers and strong northwesterly winds are expected during Thursday.

There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.

Isolated showers and cloudy, cool in the south. Windy with rain, cool-to-cold in the northwest. Heavy rain, cold in the northeast.

Hobart will be windy with rain, and temperatures between 10C and 16C.

There’s a gale warning for the Far North West Coast, Central North Coast, Banks Strait and Franklin Sound, East of Flinders Island, Upper East Coast, Lower East Coast, South East Coast and South West Coast.

There’s a strong wind warning for Derwent Estuary, Frederick Henry Bay and Norfolk Bay, Storm Bay, Channel and South West Lakes.

Showers, cold in the southeast. Clearing shower, cool-to-cold in central. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the west. Isolated showers, cool-to-mild in the northeast.

Adelaide has showers today, with temperatures between 9C and 17C.

Clearing shower, cool-to-mild in the southwest. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Sunny, warm in the northwest. Late shower, very warm in the northeast.

Perth has a shower clearing, with a low of 13C and top of 21C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Esperance Coast.

Thunderstorms clearing, very warm in the NW Top End. Partly cloudy, mild-to-warm in Arnhem. Mostly sunny, mild over the interior. Sunny, cool-to-mild in the south.

Darwin has a possible thunderstorm, with temperatures from 25C to 33C.