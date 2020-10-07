Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz Reveals Her Fate With Her Job

At this time, Davina said she has yet to update her Selling Sunset co-stars: Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young and Maya Vander.

“We all know each other so well,” Davina described, “So I think they’ll be excited and supportive. It’s not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision.”

It’s unclear if the reality TV personality has already started her new job. Moreover, Davina also revealed that she’s unsure how things will play out if Netflix renews Selling Sunset for another season.

“I certainly hope that I’m still part of the cast,” she expressed. “Brett [Oppenheim] is not at the Oppenheim Group anymore either, so I don’t think that that’s going to be an issue at all.”

But if Selling Sunset doesn’t work out, Davina explained she still has an opportunity to be on-camera. As she pointed out, “You know, Douglas Elliman has some of the reality TV talents as well…”