Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy criticises Comedy Central India for removing gay kiss

Levy, who co-created the popular sitcom, criticised Comedy Central India for posting a clip on Twitter that edited out the moment, despite showing straight characters kissing.
“You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?” Levy tweeted.
“This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove”
The clip from the sitcom that swept up at the Emmys last month,shows Levy’s character David playing a game of spin the bottle with Ted (Dustin Milligan), Alexis (Annie Murphy), Stevie (Emily Hampshire) and Patrick (Noah Reid).
In the show, David and Ted are selected and share a kiss – but this particular moment was edited out of the clip.
Clearing up any confusion among his followers, Levy elaborated upon his initial tweet with another message.
“I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India,” he wrote. “@ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time.”
The tweet, which was posted in 2019, is currently still live.
Schitt’s Creek, which also stars Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy, is available to stream on Netflix.