Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy criticises Comedy Central India for removing gay kiss

Levy, who co-created the popular sitcom, criticised Comedy Central India for posting a clip on Twitter that edited out the moment, despite showing straight characters kissing.

“You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?” Levy tweeted.

“This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove”

The clip from the sitcom that swept up at the Emmys last month,shows Levy’s character David playing a game of spin the bottle with Ted (Dustin Milligan), Alexis (Annie Murphy), Stevie (Emily Hampshire) and Patrick (Noah Reid).

In the show, David and Ted are selected and share a kiss – but this particular moment was edited out of the clip.

Clearing up any confusion among his followers, Levy elaborated upon his initial tweet with another message.

“I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India,” he wrote. “@ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time.”

The tweet, which was posted in 2019, is currently still live.