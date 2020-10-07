Samsung Elec says third-quarter profit likely rose 58% on strong smartphone sales By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen on a dish washer at its store in Seoul

SEOUL () – Samsung Electronics (OTC:) Co Ltd (KS:) said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit likely rose 58% as strong smartphone, TV and home appliance sales and increased chip shipments offset the effects of weak memory chip prices.

The South Korean tech giant said operating profit was likely 12.3 trillion won ($10.63 billion) in the quarter ended September, far above the 10.5 trillion won analyst forecast by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue likely rose 6.5% to 66 trillion won from a year earlier, the company said.

The firm is expected to release detailed earnings later this month.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR