Samantha Akkineni Talks About Her Love Story With Husband Chaitanya

On October 6, Samantha Akkineni shared a lovely post on her Instagram wishing her husband Chaitanya a happy wedding anniversary as they completed three years of matrimony. The monochrome picture of the two made everyone go awww.

Samantha spoke about her love story with Chaitanya today to The Times Of India. She said that it was exactly 10 years ago when she fell in love with Chaitanya at first sight. Chaitanya was her first co-actor. The two met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave and love blossomed between them. She stated, “When I came to the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave, I was young, naive and had no idea how my future was going to turn out. But I met this boy who was sweet and honest and I liked him instantly. In fact, I even got a tattoo of Ye Maaya Chesave on my neck because the time we spent was so special. Chai saw me when I was nothing. He’s seen my insecurities and vulnerabilities and we developed a bond that is so strong, that it gives you the strength to endure some of the hardest moments to ensure you live happily ever after. ”

She further added, “Chai is still the same guy I fell in love with as a young girl entering a new profession. I’ve held on to that image and that feeling for 10 years and the journey has been incredible.”

Samantha, who married Chaitanya in 2017, said that she’d thought she wouldn’t act after marriage. She said, “I did not have this desire to prove to everyone that I can continue to act even after getting married. It just so happened that work kept coming my way and I made full use of it. Thankfully, the decisions that I made have worked in my favour,”

True that.