Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan remember the late musician Wajid Khan

2020 was a rather dark year for Bollywood as we lost many gems. This also includes music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid who breathed his last on June 1, 2020. He passed away at the age of 42 due to cardiac arrest. Salman Khan and Sohail Khan remembered the late musician on the occasion of his birth anniversary last night in a special way.

Salman and Sohail were joined by Wajid’s brother Sajid Khan’s in a cake cutting ceremony in the memory of the late musician. Sajid Khan shared a video from the gathering along with a caption dedicated to his late brother. He wrote, “Happy birthday Wajid. Great musician, great soul, mind-blowing person and dearest brother: miss you yaar.” Take a look at the video below.











Even though Arbaaz Khan wasn’t present at the cake cutting ceremony, he took to social media and shared a post for the late Wajid Khan. He wrote, “Happy birthday Wajid… you have left us with so many wonderful memories and great music that we can cherish forever… I’m sure you are in a better place.. miss you”

