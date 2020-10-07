Saif Ali Khan Would Like Taimur Ali Khan To Be An Actor

If the netizens have missed something the most in the lockdown, it’s Taimur Ali Khan. The tiny tot’s pictures and videos used to break the internet. Thankfully Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram and gave us a few glimpses of the cutie pie, to get us through the tough times.

Today in an interview with an online news portal, Saif Ali Khan spoke about Taimur and how he took to the lockdown. The actor said that he keeps saying coronavirus all the time and constantly wears a mask as if he’s iving an adventure. Said he, “Children are massively accommodating. The other day my wife Kareena and Taimur had gone to my mother-in-law’s for lunch and I was all alone in the house. It made me think about how lucky I was to have them with me during this time of crisis. To be living alone at this time must be awful.”

Saif agreed that Taimur was more famous than him and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He hoped that Taimur finds a nice job when he grows up. When told that he’s already a star at 2, Saif replied, “Well, I hope he keeps it up on the Friday of his first release. I’d like him to be an actor.”

Sweet. Until then we’d like Kareena Kapoor to post those cute clicks of him more often.