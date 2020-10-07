‘RHOP’s Porsha Williams Speaks On ‘RHOP’ Fight Between Candiace Dillard & Monique Samuels

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has weighed in on the explosive fight between Real Housewives of Potomac star candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

Porsha praised Monique for taking accountability for her part in the fight — she feels Candiace is yet to do the same.

“She has to know her part, which I feel she has, but she doesn’t know if Candiace has owned her part yet. So for her to take the initiative to go ahead and do it first, it’s tough. And ya’ll are a tough crowd you have to admit that Gizelle,” says Porsha on Bravo’s Chat Room.

She then addressed viewers comparing the fight to her clash with Kenya Moore.

“Now in my situation, I felt provoked, and that’s a personal feeling. I personally felt provoked, and pushed to that level. Now Monique she may feel that way, as well. I just feel like in her case, it kind of built up, and I just feel like we shouldn’t judge her.”