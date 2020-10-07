‘RHOP’s Porsha Williams Speaks On ‘RHOP’ Fight Between Candiace Dillard & Monique Samuels

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has weighed in on the explosive fight between Real Housewives of Potomac star candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

Porsha praised Monique for taking accountability for her part in the fight — she feels Candiace is yet to do the same.

“She has to know her part, which I feel she has, but she doesn’t know if Candiace has owned her part yet. So for her to take the initiative to go ahead and do it first, it’s tough. And ya’ll are a tough crowd you have to admit that Gizelle,” says Porsha on Bravo’s Chat Room.

