Report: Maurice Hurst tests positive for coronavirus

The NFL has seen more and more players and team personnel test positive for the coronavirus over the last week. The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots have had players test positive for the coronavirus. You can now add another team to that list.

According to ESPN, Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Raiders facility still is open on Wednesday.

The Raiders have been hit hard with multiple fines for violating various health and safety protocols. Head coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask on the sideline during Week 2, and the team was fined $250,000 for his actions. Ten Raiders players also were fined a total of $165,000 for attending Darren Waller’s charity event without masks on.

Las Vegas’ Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs doesn’t appear to be in jeopardy. However, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, was in close contact with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes following Monday’s game, raising concerns that the Chiefs could have positive cases as well.