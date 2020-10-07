Report details how West Texas has become a hotbed for patent and IP litigation, after a federal judge, who was formerly a patent litigator, took office in 2018 (Mike Masnick/Techdirt)

Mike Masnick / Techdirt:
Report details how West Texas has become a hotbed for patent and IP litigation, after a federal judge, who was formerly a patent litigator, took office in 2018 — For years, you may recall that we would write about the insane nature of forum shopping for patent trolls …
