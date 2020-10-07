Rep claims his firm was 8 years ahead of its time on DeFi By Cointelegraph

Rep claims his firm was 8 years ahead of its time on DeFi
DeFi failed to catch on eight years ago, according to comments from Yoni Assia, founder and CEO of financial platform eToro.
“I think that DeFi is super interesting,” Assia said on Oct. 6 during a panel on crypto exchanges and venture investments, as part of the LA Blockchain Summit.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.