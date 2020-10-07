Rapid Testing the Best Path to Recovery for Canada’s Airlines: CUPE

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Airline Division of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says that rapid testing represents the best option for Canada’s airlines to get on the long road to recovery after the economic fallout of COVID-19.

“Short of a vaccine, the ability to have fast and efficient testing is the surest bet to get our industry back in the air and our members back on the job,” said Wesley Lesosky, President of the Airline Division.

CUPE’s Airline Division, which represents 15,000 flight attendants at nine different airlines in Canada, supports the announcement that some airlines in the country are securing rapid tests in order to ensure the safety of in-flight staff, the flying public, and the general public.

However, CUPE believes that the federal government should ultimately be responsible for administering tests at airports across the country, in the short and medium term until an effective vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available.

“Our industry is in crisis, but this is one simple tool the government can use to help make flying safe for workers and the public, and save tens of thousands of jobs in the process,” said Lesosky.

