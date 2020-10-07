Rae Sremmurd Rapper Slim Jxmmi BEATS UP Babys Mama ON VIDEO!! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Last month, Rae Sremmurd rapper Slim Jxmmi was accused of beating up his babys mama. Well now she just leaked more evidence, that allegedly shows the rapper destroying his babys mama’s home – and appearing to attack her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR