Queensland Maroons squad, Kalyn Ponga named

Queensland have named Kalyn Ponga alongside a whopping rookies in a 15-man squad that includes Wests Tigers loan sensation Harry Grant and four Gold Coast Titans.

As expected, AJ Brimson, Moeaki Fotuaika and Phillip Sami have been named alongside Maroons regular Jai Arrow in recognition of the huge strides the Titans have made under coach Justin Holbrook this season.

The three uncapped Gold Coast players and 22-year-old future superstar Grant are joined by Broncos youngsters Patrick Carrigan and Xavier Coates as well as Knights outside backs Hymel Hunt and Edrick Lee, with Dragons forward Josh Kerr rounding out the rookies called up to the squad that will be added to as teams get knocked out of the finals series.

As expected, captain Daly Cherry-Evans and Dragons utility Ben Hunt have retained their places in the squad, while injured Knights star Kalyn Ponga has defied medical opinion to take his place in the 15-man squad.

The squad is rounded out by Cowboys stars Valentine Holmes, who is suspended for the Origin opener, and Coen Hess.

15-MAN MAROONS SQUAD

Jai Arrow – Gold Coast Titans

AJ Brimson – Gold Coast Titans

Moeaki Fotuaika – Gold Coast Titans

Phillip Sami – Gold Coast Titans

Valentine Holmes – North Queensland Cowboys

Coen Hess – North Queensland Cowboys

Xavier Coates – Brisbane Broncos

Patrick Carrigan – Brisbane Broncos

Edrick Lee – Newcastle Knights

Hymel Hunt – Newcastle Knights

Kalyn Ponga – Newcastle Knights

Ben Hunt – St George Illawarra Dragons

Josh Kerr – St George Illawarra Dragons

Harry Grant – Wests Tigers / Melbourne Storm

Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Sea Eagles