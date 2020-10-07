Queensland Maroons squad, Kalyn Ponga named

Queensland have named Kalyn Ponga alongside a whopping rookies in a 15-man squad that includes Wests Tigers loan sensation Harry Grant and four Gold Coast Titans.
As expected, AJ Brimson, Moeaki Fotuaika and Phillip Sami have been named alongside Maroons regular Jai Arrow in recognition of the huge strides the Titans have made under coach Justin Holbrook this season.
The three uncapped Gold Coast players and 22-year-old future superstar Grant are joined by Broncos youngsters Patrick Carrigan and Xavier Coates as well as Knights outside backs Hymel Hunt and Edrick Lee, with Dragons forward Josh Kerr rounding out the rookies called up to the squad that will be added to as teams get knocked out of the finals series.
As expected, captain Daly Cherry-Evans and Dragons utility Ben Hunt have retained their places in the squad, while injured Knights star Kalyn Ponga has defied medical opinion to take his place in the 15-man squad.
The squad is rounded out by Cowboys stars Valentine Holmes, who is suspended for the Origin opener, and Coen Hess.
15-MAN MAROONS SQUAD
Jai Arrow – Gold Coast Titans
AJ Brimson – Gold Coast Titans
Moeaki Fotuaika – Gold Coast Titans
Phillip Sami – Gold Coast Titans
Valentine Holmes – North Queensland Cowboys
Coen Hess – North Queensland Cowboys
Xavier Coates – Brisbane Broncos
Patrick Carrigan – Brisbane Broncos
Edrick Lee – Newcastle Knights
Hymel Hunt – Newcastle Knights
Kalyn Ponga – Newcastle Knights
Ben Hunt – St George Illawarra Dragons
Josh Kerr – St George Illawarra Dragons
Harry Grant – Wests Tigers / Melbourne Storm
Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Sea Eagles