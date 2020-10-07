Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue Accused of COVID Relief Money Fraud!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star and Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue, has been charged and accused of using his coronavirus relief money to buy a Ferrari. 

Baby Blue was arrested Monday and 28-year-old Tonye C. Johnson of Pennsylvania for their roles in a $24 million COVID-19 relief fraud scam.

According to the government, the reality television star received money for a Ferrari by falsifying documents to get a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan worth nearly $427,000. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR