Pregnant Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Are Married

These two couldn’t wait any longer to say “I Do.”

Fired Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder surprised fans on Wednesday, Oct. 7 when she revealed her relationship status with Beau Clark. As it turns out, the pair pulled off a top-secret wedding last month.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day,” Stassi shared on Instagram. “We went and did it anyway. -Married sept 2020

-Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie.”

In the announcement, Stassi shared a video of the couple sharing their first kiss as husband and wife. Beau then proceeded to kiss his wife’s baby bump.

For those wondering what the former Bravo star wore on her wedding day, Stassi opted for a comfortable—and casual—white dress. As for Beau, he sported a classic button-down and jeans during the ceremony.

Once the news was made public, many famous friends of the couple couldn’t hide their excitement online. Kaley Cuoco wrote in the comments section, “This is adorable.” As for Summer House star Amanda Batula, she admitted to being “so happy for you guys. So much to celebrate.”