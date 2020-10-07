PRA Health Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) will release its third quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

To participate via telephone, investors and analysts should dial (877) 930-8062 within the United States or (253) 336-7647 outside the United States approximately 10 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference ID for the call is 6797898. An audio replay of the call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 within the United States or (404) 537-3406 outside the United States. The replay ID is 6797898.

A live audio broadcast will be available on the investor relations section of the PRA Health Sciences website. Following the teleconference, an audio playback of the call will be available at the same website.

ABOUT PRA HEALTH SCIENCES

PRA Health Sciences is one of the world’s leading global contract research organizations by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA’s global clinical development platform includes more than 75 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, Australia and the Middle East and more than 17,500 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 4,000 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 95 drugs. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com.

