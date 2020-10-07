Photos: Manushi Chhillar aces the classic denim and white shirt combo

Manushi Chhillar became Miss World in 2017 and ever since the stunner has had an upward graph in her career. She is now set to step into the world of movies alongside Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj. The shooting for the historical drama had started with much fanfare but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the proceedings. Manushi will soon resume work on the project and today the diva was clicked at YRF’s office.

Manushi looked stunning as ever in a pair of skin-fit denim and a white shirt that was tied up at the waist. Manushi happily posed for the paparazzi before heading in for a meeting. She absolutely nailed the look and proved why some classic fashion combos never go wrong. Take a look at the pictures below…