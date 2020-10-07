Pelosi blasts Trump for cutting off COVID-19 relief talks By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Pelosi participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON () – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump for abruptly ending negotiations for further COVID-19 aid talks on Tuesday, and brushed aside the possibility of smaller, piecemeal legislation.

Trump is “rebounding from a terrible mistake,” she told ABC’s “The View” program in an interview.

“It is important for us to come to this agreement,” she said, adding that it was a “missed opportunity” not to pursue more comprehensive relief amid the ongoing pandemic.

