Paul Gallen prepared to fight through pain barrier in Mark Hunt face-off, boxing news

NRL legend Paul Gallen says his much-anticipated boxing match with Mark Hunt is still going ahead despite suffering a bicep tendon injury.

Gallen sustained the injury while sparring this weekend, but revealed he opted against surgery due to the extended recovery period he would need to endure.

According to the 39-year-old, doctors said he would lose “20 percent” of his strength due to not having surgery, with the injury being purely about pain management.

The injury leaves Gallen with a 10 week window to prove his fitness, if the bout takes place in December, and he revealed he called Hunt after the injury.

Paul Gallen (Getty)

“I rang Mark myself yesterday and spoke to him and said, ‘I’m not trying to give you the run around, I’m not stuffing around’,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“It is still a chance on happening and we’re waiting on the promoter to finalise dates and location and things like that.

“It’s definitely still in the pipeline, I’ve just got to get better. The fight won’t be till at least December, so I’ve got 9-10 weeks.

“If I was a rugby league player, I’ve spoken to a couple over the past couple of days with the same injury, and they’ve missed up to a month and some have played the next week.

“It comes down to pain, I can’t do any more damage because it’s ripped off the bone, the tendon itself, it comes down to pain and what I can do.”