Patriots cancel practice after another positive COVID-19 test By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . NFL: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

2/2

() – The New England Patriots cancelled a practice scheduled for Wednesday after reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19, according to the National Football League’s website.

Gilmore, who played in the team’s game on Monday against the Kansas City Chiefs, tested positive on Tuesday and underwent additional testing to confirm the result, the website reported.

The Patriots confirmed that practice was cancelled but did not elaborate.

New England’s game at Kansas City was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday but was pushed to Monday because of positive COVID-19 tests from both teams, including Patriots starting quarterback and former league MVP Cam Newton.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday in a Week Five matchup.

Last week, a game between Tennessee and the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Oct. 25 after a number of Titans personnel and players tested positive for COVID-19. Two more Titans players have since tested positive.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR