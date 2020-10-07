Panthers Charlie Staines recommits long-term

Panthers young gun Charlie Staines will continue his career in Penrith after signing a contract extension to remain with the club.

Staines, 20, will remain with the Panthers until at least the end of 2023.

It’s a huge boost for Penrith after it was revealed the club had granted Staines permission to speak with rival clubs and explore his options.

The Bulldogs and Tigers were reported to be circling the rookie.

Charlie Staines’ four-try debut. (Getty)

Staines earlier this season had a debut for the history books when he became just the second player in the NRL era to score four tries in his first game in the top grade.

“Panthers has done so much for me and my family so it feels good to repay that faith they’ve shown in me,” Staines said.

“I took my time to consider all options but at the end of the day my heart is here in Penrith and I’m very happy to re-sign.

“There’s such a special bond that all the players and staff have here. It feels like a big family.

“Wherever I can fit into this team moving forward, I’ll play, because I just want to be a part of it.”