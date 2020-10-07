Padres remove Mike Clevinger from NLDS roster

The Padres announced they have removed right-hander Mike Clevinger from their NL Division Series roster against the Dodgers. Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic previously reported that such a move was a “virtual certainty.” By rule, removing a player mid-series also disqualifies him from the next round, so Clevinger is not eligible to participate in the NLCS. In a best-case scenario, he’d return for the World Series if the Padres qualify.

Clevinger made it back from an elbow strain to start Tuesday night’s Game 1. Unfortunately, he was pulled just two pitches into the second inning after a marked dip in velocity. He’ll be reevaluated after “about a week” to allow the inflammation in his elbow to subside, Rosenthal adds. Fortunately, the belief is that Clevinger wouldn’t have done further damage had he continued pitching, hears Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Rather, the bigger issue is whether he would’ve been capable of effectively working through the discomfort, per Acee. Given how obviously hampered Clevinger appeared to be Tuesday night, that would’ve been a real question.

Dan Altavilla is being added to the roster in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old reliever was active for San Diego’s wild-card series against the Cardinals but scratched for the NLDS as San Diego looked for pitchers who are more experienced in working multiple innings.