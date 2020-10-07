Orlando Bloom Says Baby Daisy Has Mom Katy Perry’s ‘Perfect Blue Eyes’

Warner Bros. Television

While he and fiancee Katy haven’t shared a full picture of their baby daughter, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor offers fans a description of his newborn’s look.

–

Orlando Bloom‘s newborn daughter has the same “perfect blue eyes” as her mother Katy Perry.

The “Carnival Row” actor and fiancee Katy welcomed Daisy Dove into the world in August (20), with Orlando opening up about how fatherhood is treating him the second time around in an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday (07Oct20).

After Ellen commented that Katy had sent her a picture of the baby and remarked that Daisy has the same eyes as her mother, Orlando replied, “Yeah when she first came out I was like, ‘Oh it’s a mini-me,’ then fortunately she got those Katy blues which was perfect and she sort of looked like my mum.”

“Then I got a little bit confused because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini-me/my mum and who is she going to look like next?”

Orlando is also father to nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr – and having been through new parenthood before has given the screen star something of an advantage as he explained that he’s dubbed himself “the baby whisperer” because of his ability to soothe Daisy.

“When Katy was pregnant, I chanted to the baby with a Buddhist mantra which I have used since I was 16. So now I walk into the room and she hears my voice and she soothes a bit,” he smiled. “And when I’m walking around with her I will chant in her ear and she likes it, she responds to it very nicely.”

“Katy is a bit like ‘what?’ it’s like I’m the baby whisperer. I am definitely winning the daddy points.”

Orlando also revealed Daisy is “back to her baby weight” and is sleeping through the night “from nine until six.” As for how Flynn is enjoying having a new sister, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star grinned, “For the first time he has a sister. He’s well versed in babies.”





“His mum has a couple, he has a couple of little brothers so he’s the best, he’s wonderful, we’re all doing a lot of schooling remotely. We’re at home a lot. There’s a lot of time for nesting and picking up a lot and take care of the baby a bit. Sort of.”