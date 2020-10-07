Orlando Bloom Reveals Who Baby Girl Daisy Dove Looks Like

Orlando Bloom has found his “mini-me” in daughter Daisy Dove.

It’s been just over a month since the Pirates of the Caribbean alum welcomed a baby girl with fiancée Katy Perry. As fans may know, the superstar couple announced their baby girl’s arrival in late August. So, now that some time has passed, does baby Daisy look more like mom or dad? In a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Oct. 7, Orlando said that Daisy resembles both him and Katy, as well as his mom Sonia.

“That is a cute baby,” host Ellen DeGeneres said. “Katy sent me a picture and it really looks exactly…well the eyes look like her, don’t you think?”

Orlando, 43, agreed that the newborn’s eyes looked like Katy’s. “But it was funny because when she first came out I was like, ‘Oh, it’s me! It’s a mini-me'” he recalled. “And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect.”