Normani Feels She Has a Duty to Represent Black Women in Music Industry and Society

Instagram

When talking about her purpose in life, the Fifth Harmony member opens up why she was thrilled to be a part of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ music video.

–

Normani Kordei is thrilled to have been a part of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” video, as she considers the track a symbol of female empowerment.

The singer appears in the racy promo for the controversial song, and insists she’s proud to be a part of such a significant project that celebrates women – and black women in particular.

“The ‘WAP’ video I was really, really excited to be a part of, just because I feel like we’re in a time in music where women – and black women – are really on top, which is something I feel like we haven’t seen in a very, very long time,” she tells Teen Vogue. “Where I come from, we were all about female empowerment.”

Normani adds that her involvement is all the more impactful, since the video calls attention to the fact that racy men’s music videos don’t garner the same level of criticism.

“The fact that I could be a part of such a special moment embracing our sexuality, in which I definitely think there’s a double standard, (was exciting) to be a part of it,” she adds.

<br />

And now the former Fifth Harmony member insists it’s her mission to represent black women.

“It’s me wanting to create better opportunities for us, and also just for people who think that they got us figured out, (I want to show that) we are multifaceted and capable of much more than we get credit for, in the music industry and also in society. I feel like I have a duty,” she adds. “I feel like that’s the difference between doing something that you love and also having purpose.”

“I want to tell our stories and, like I said, be a representation that black girls can do anything… I feel like it’s my calling.”