Normani Blames Anxiety for Lack of New Music Release After ‘Motivation’

In a new magazine interview, the Fifth Harmony member also teases that her new album is close to being done as she says, ‘When God tells me that it’s done, then it’ll be done.’

Fans have been anticipating Normani Kordei‘s new song ever since she released her first single as a solo artist, “Motivation”, to the point that some of them start blaming her team for the lack of new music from the artist. However, in a new interview with Teen Vogue, the singer said that it was all because of her anxiety.

Normani, who graced the cover of the magazine’s latest issue, said, “Vulnerability is talking about the fact that I do get anxiety sometimes, and just showing the consumer what that feels like for me. Just the fact that I am in a position that I’m in, but I don’t want to be so unattainable. I’m just the girl next door.”

Despite that, Normani promised to bring the best quality ever through her new song and debut album. “There’s so much expectation that I have for myself, so adding [fans’ expectations] onto that can be a lot, but it really does motivate me,” she said. “I really want to create a body of work that’s going to count, you know? I’m never going to get my first album back.”

Normani’s debut album is something that fans have been expecting for a long time after Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus. Finally addressing when the project will get to see the light of the day, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant explained, “I’m close. When God tells me that it’s done, then it’ll be done. I’ll feel it, you know?”

During the interview, Normani also teased that her first album would help her reintroduce herself, as she said that it’d be an “opportunity for the public to be able to get to know me in a way that they haven’t been able to before.” She added, “I feel hurt, sad, elated sometimes. I feel like I’m in my head. I feel not so confident. I just want to be able to show not only women, but people in general, that I am a human as well.”