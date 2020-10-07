Nora Fatehi looks stunning in beachwear in her latest video



Nora Fatehi has jumped up the ladder of success quite quickly. The phenomenal dancer has proved that when she grooves to a track it is impossible to not be glued to the screen. She has been a part of several movies in the past two years and all her tracks have been big hits. Nora is currently on a vacation and is making the most of it.

She was snapped leaving from Mumbai yesterday and today she posted a video on Instagram where she is seen dancing to a song with a dancer on the beach. She is looking super chic in a white cover-up over her bikini and a cute hat to match the beach vibe perfectly.





We totally loved this avatar of Nora, what about you?